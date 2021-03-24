Police lathi-charge RJD workers

Policemen beating RJD workers to prevent them from marching towards the Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Tuesday.

Patna

24 March 2021 01:22 IST

Several party workers, policemen injured during the scuffle in Patna

Several policemen, RJD workers and media personnel were injured when the police resorted to baton charge on the protesting Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders and supporters in Patna in the course of their proposed Vidhan Sabha march.

The RJD leaders and workers were protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, corruption, unemployment and price hike of essential commodities.

‘Where are jobs?’

“The NDA in its manifesto had promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in Bihar. What happened to that promise? Corruption is at an all-time high in the State these days, and law and order has nosedived at an alarming level,” alleged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD had, earlier, called a Vidhan Sabha march on March 23 to protest against these issues.

The Assembly was adjourned till 2 p.m. when the Opposition members created pandemonium inside the House.

The RJD leaders, workers and supporters, led by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and others senior party leaders, began their protest march from Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Heavy police deployment was done at the Dak Bungalow intersection of the city with barricades in place to stop the RJD workers from moving towards the Assembly.

However, as the RJD leaders and workers kept moving towards the Vidhan Sabha to gheroa it, the police stopped them at the Dak Bungalow thoroughfare where a scuffle broke out between them. Later, the police resorted to baton charge against them.

The police rained batons on fleeing RJD workers and supporters. All shops and business establishments were shut during the march.

Vehicles damaged

Several policemen and RJD workers and supporters got injured in the scuffle.

A few vehicles were damaged in stone pelting from both sides.

Some media persons too got injuries in the scuffle.

“This is the real character of the RJD. They believe in violence and they use it to remind people about what the RJD stands for,” alleged JD(U) leader Ajay Alok.

Later, the RJD leaders and workers were taken in buses by the policemen to other places to restore traffic movement at the city’s main thoroughfare.