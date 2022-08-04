Other States

Police issues challan to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing helmet during ‘Tiranga bike rally’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rides a motorcycle along with other MPs as he takes part in the ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ for the MPs of all parties at Red Fort on August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: -
PTI New Delhi August 04, 2022 09:33 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 09:33 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a challan to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally in central Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said.

Mr. Tiwari took to Twitter and said he will pay the fine.

“Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two-wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you,” Mr. Tiwari tweeted.

A senior police officer said the challan has been issued to the MP for riding the motorcycle without a helmet, riding without a license and without a pollution and registration certificate.

A separate challan has been issued to the owner of the two-wheeler, he said.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Also Read | ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive | Centre asks firms to arrange Tricolour

The event sought to heighten a sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Union Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

