Police intensify probe into Jharkhand judge killing

The Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter on Thursday.

The Jharkhand police on Friday intensified its investigation into the “murder” of Uttam Anand, Additional Session Judge of Dhanbad.

The judge was on his routine morning walk when an auto-rickshaw knocked him down at Dhanbad on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. It asked the government to institute a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) and report progress in investigation.

Sanjay Anand Lathkar, Jharkhand’s Additional Director General (Operation), head of SIT probing the case, discussed details of the investigation with Dhanbad police. Senior Superintendent Police of Dhanbad, Sanjeev Kumar, however, refused to share details of the meeting.

“There is no update that can be shared with the media. Investigation is on. We are taking all aspects of the incident into account. It is not proper to share details of the investigation at this stage,” said Mr. Kumar.

Lakhan Verma, the auto-rickshaw driver, and Rahul Verma, who was in the vehicle, were arrested following the incident. They were interrogated by the team throughout the day.