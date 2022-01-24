Police intensify anti-terror vigil in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi

24 January 2022 01:34 IST

Over 20,000 personnel deployed in the Capital: Asthana

The Delhi police have intensified anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day with over 20,000 security personnel being deployed for increased patrolling across the city to ward off any threat, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday.

Briefing media persons on the security arrangements undertaken so far, Mr. Asthana said, “In the last two months, we have intensified anti-terror measures across the Capital because like every year, Delhi is a target for any terrorist or anti-social element…this year too, our forces are alert with everything from vehicle checking, labour and tenant verification being undertaken”.

The Commissioner said that over 20,000 security personnel were deployed constituting Delhi Police personnel, DCPs, ACPs, Sub-Inspectors, commandos, armed battalions, Central Armed Police Force jawans and their commandos.

“In the last 15 days, we have increased checking at border points and counter drone technology will also be used in order to secure the airspace,” Mr. Asthana said.

He added that Delhi police has also been coordinating with other State police in order to chalk out a security strategy to guard Republic Day events.

“Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and a total of 200 teams are working on it…we have also been spreading awareness through our Social Media Monitoring Cell,” Mr. Asthana said.