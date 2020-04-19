Police inspector battling COVID-19 dies in Indore

The inspector of a police station in Indore died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital. He was about to be discharged, after his condition improved in the past few days.

Vivek Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Indore Zone, said a number of coronavirus cases were detected within the limits of the Juni Indore police station, where the inspector was posted. “We suspect he contracted the illness during the course of his duty.”

“We are deeply aggrieved with the untimely demise of our brave officer. We are proud of his courage and will power,” said Vivek Johri, the Director General of Police.

Even while undergoing treatment, the official was worried about other staff at the police station, said Mr. Johri. “He wanted to stay part of the mitigation efforts within the station limits. Only when senior officials insisted a lot, did he submit his phone,” he added.

The official, who died around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, was admitted to a hospital on March 31 with complaints of breathlessness. “He was put on a non-invasive ventilator. Until April 10, there was no improvement in his condition. And on April 13, he tested positive for the coronavirus yet again,” said Vinod Bhandari, a doctor involved in his treatment.

As his condition improved, he tested negative on April 16. The X-ray report showed pneumonia on the left side of the lung had been cured, while that on the right side was beginning to improve. The next day, he tested negative for the second time, clearing the way for his discharge, said Dr. Bhandari.

But around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night, he felt breathlessness again. “His heart rate increased and he had a cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Bhandari.

Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Indore, said his death was an irreparable loss to the police family. “All of us are committed to socially and economically supporting his family,” he said.

CM offers tribute

“I pay tribute at his feet. In this moment of crisis, the entire State stands by him,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on Twitter. “We give ₹50 lakh as support to the family. His wife is being appointed as a sub-inspector in the department,” he said.

Mourning his death, the Indian Police Service Association said, “He led from the front in the ongoing battle against the virus. May his soul rest in peace.”

So far, 49 patients have died of the coronavirus in Indore, the most populous city of Madhya Pradesh. As many as 890 persons have tested positive in the city.