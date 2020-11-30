Other States

Police inspector attacked six years ago dies in Imphal

Police inspector Lisam Premchand who was attacked murderously allegedly by some traffickers of marijuana several years ago died on Sunday afternoon in Imphal.

Police have registered a fresh case in the light of the death of the police officer.

Official reports said that Premchand, who was the Station House Officer of the Nambol police station at Bishnupur district, raided some houses at Maiba Chingmang in the district on September 30, 2014. It was carried out on receipt of information that huge packets of marijuana was stored inside a house there.

It was alleged that some of the traffickers had assaulted the police team, inflicting serious injuries on Premchand. Since then, he was under treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

