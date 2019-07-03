Police in M.P. district on toes after bomb threat to BJP MLA

The Vidisha district police have stepped up security at the railway station, government hospital and bus stand in Ganj Basoda, whose MLA Leena Jain received an anonymous letter on Monday threatening to blow up her and the Union Home Minister.

“As a preventive measure, a bomb disposal squad reached Vidisha from Bhopal on Monday. Four to six officials with hand-held metal detectors are randomly screening people entering the public facilities. We have also deployed a tracker dog,” said Vinayak Verma, Vidisha Superintendent of Police.

The hand-written letter was received by the BJP MLA at her office at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, she confirmed. Besides the leaders, it threatened to blow up public places.

“I had filed a complaint with the police after receiving the letter. I don’t suspect anyone for the threat as I don’t have any adversaries,” Ms. Jain told The Hindu.

‘Writer clueless’

“Prima facie, the letter appears to have been written from within Ganj Basoda. Its ostensibly non-serious language indicates the writer is clueless about what he wrote. For instance, it has been undersigned by ‘Bomb bananey wala’, which doesn’t indicate anything. Yet, it could be a threat to public security,” added Mr. Verma. The police were coordinating with the State ATS , the GRP and the RPF to track down the accused.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons.