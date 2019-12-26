Other States

Anti-CAA protests: police framing false charges to crack down on UP protests, say activists

Kavita Krishnan, Harsh Mander, Yogendra Yadav and Nadeem Khan presenting the fact finding reports on UP during CAA Protest in New Delhi on Thursday.

Kavita Krishnan, Harsh Mander, Yogendra Yadav and Nadeem Khan presenting the fact finding reports on UP during CAA Protest in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Activists at a press conference in New Delhi said that the central government was spreading “blatant lies” on NRC and NPR to forward their divisive agenda.

Rights activists on Thursday alleged that there was a “reign of terror” prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the police was framing false charges against people to crack down on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rights activist Harsh Mander, at a press conference here, said according to law the government could use the details gathered in the National Population Register (NPR) to identify people as “doubtful citizens” and then use it for National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He alleged that the central government was spreading “blatant lies” on NRC and NPR to forward their divisive agenda.

Citing “police brutality” against AMU students, he alleged that it seems the entire state is at “an open war with a segment if its citizens“.

“A reign of terror is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said.

Kavita Krishnan, who was part of a fact-finding commission that visited Meerut where people have died in anti-CAA protests, alleged that police was framing false charges against people to crack down on anti-CAA protests.

