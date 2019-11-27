Other States

Police force to be modernised, says Haryana Home minister

Haryana Police will be modernised to effectively tackle the menace of drugs, trafficking and other criminal activities, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

While launching ‘Operation Prahar’ against drug abuse in the state, he said the results would be evident soon.

He also presided over the first review meeting of the Police Department at Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula.

The minister said after this meeting, the state people will certainly see a change in the working of the department.

He said the police force and mobile forensic units will be equipped with modern equipment to improve law and order.

A grievance redressal cell has been set up to handle such complaints at the headquarters level, Vij told reporters here.

He said the Dial 100 service will go centralised and will be operated from Panchkula headquarters.

