Police foil BJYM activists’ march to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s residence

Government has failed in curbing drug menace, say protesters.

Police used tear gas and water canon on Tuesday to disperse the agitating workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) – youth wing of the BJP – in Chandigarh, as they marched to ‘gherao’ the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh against alleged ‘failure’ of the Congress government in curbing drug menace.

Led by State BJYM chief Bhanu Pratap Rana, the activists started their march from the parade ground at sector 17 raising slogans against the government, accusing it of failing to rein in the drug menace. As protesters marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence, they were stopped at the barricades by the police. The police said tear gas and water cannons were used after the protesters attempted to break the barricades. Many of them were detained and released later.

Mr. Rana said the illegal drug trade was flourishing under the Congress regime and the youth were at the receiving end.

“In the run up to the Assembly election 2017, Amarinder Singh had promised the people to eradicate the menace within four weeks of assuming power. However, it’s been nearly four and half years that the Congress has been in power and yet the illegal drug trade and drug menace continues unabated,” alleged Mr. Rana.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr. Rana said the State government has failed to deliver its promises made during the 2017 Assembly polls and the people have lost faith in the government.