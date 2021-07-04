Other States

Police find 4th body in Tripura lynching case

The death toll in the mob lynching incident in Khowai district on June 20 morning has risen to four with the recovery of the body of a missing youth. The police said the body of Salim Hussain was found buried in a wooded area in North Maharanipur on Saturday afternoon.

“We have exhumed the body and sent it to for post-mortem,” a Khowai district police officer said.

The body was found on basis of the confession of the accused persons, he said. The police has arrested three men as the investigation progressed. Sources said the police swung into action after the State government asked the police to act tough against the accused.


