Police extend remand of 3 accused of poisoning water tank in Ludhiana

The three accused had confessed to their crime during questioning, according to the police

A local court In Ludhiana on Thursday extended the police remand by one more day of three persons accused of attempting to murder a constable deployed at a quarantine centre in Ludhiana, said the police.

The three accused, identified as Gunia, Gaurav and Bunny, were arrested on June 9, and had confessed to their crime during the questioning, according to the police.

“The accused were impersonating as eunuchs and had allegedly poisoned a drinking water tank at a quarantine centre in Krishna Colony of Jodhewal Basti,” Station House Officer Arshpreet Kaur told The Hindu.

Ms. Kaur said that the constable, Gurpinder Singh, stated in his complaint on June 9 that while he was on duty he went to drink water, where upon opening the tap he noticed a foul smell. He got suspicious and checked the water tank, in which the water apparently felt toxic. As he investigated the matter, local residents told him that they had seen the three accused near the water tank, adding something into it,” said Ms. Kaur.

Ms. Kaur said that the motive behind the crime apparently was to take revenge from Singh, who was instrumental in the arrest of Jatinder Singh Pappi, the brother of Gunia. Jatinder had been allegedly involved in offences including snatching, etc.

“The accused are habitual offenders and had criminal cases against them,” she added.

