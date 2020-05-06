Police expect ‘big catch’ in Beighpora operation in Pulwama

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said they expected “a big catch” in the ongoing operation in Pulwama’s Awantipora, as the security forces killed two militants in another operation in the district’s Khrew area on Wednesday.

“A contact was established in the third (search and cordon) operation at Awantipora’s Beighpora. A top terrorist commander is trapped. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said.

"So far one unidentified terrorist has been killed (in the Beighpora operation). The operation going on," he said.

The J&K police and the Army launched at least three nocturnal search and operation in Awantipora belt to go after the hiding militants.

The spokesman said the gunfight that erupted in the early hours in Awantipora’s Khrew area had resulted in the killing of two militants so far, the police said.

“The operation is still on in Khrew,” the police said.

The police have warned against any speculative reporting, as the names of a few Hizbul Mujahideen commanders, including Riyaz Naikoo, were doing the rounds on the social media.

Meanwhile, the Internet services have been snapped in parts of the Kashmir valley, especially in south Kashmir and Srinagar, “as a precautionary measure”.