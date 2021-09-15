Police employ sports as ‘weapon’ to contain militant recruitment in Srinagar

Summer capital was declared a militancy-free zone exactly a year ago

In the wake of growing militancy, the J&K police have decided to employ sports as a ‘weapon’ to contain militant recruitments in Srinagar, which was declared a militancy-free zone exactly a year ago by the security agencies only to see the numbers rising this year.

“Sports activities and tournaments will be organised to keep the youth away from militants and drugs [in Srinagar],” IGP Vijay Kumar said, on the sidelines of the Taekwondo Championship being held at the Indoor Sports Hall at Srinagar’s Polo Ground on September 15.

The police, he said, will organise more such events as COVID-19 has started settling down. “Sports activities will help keep youth busy. It will also prevent the youth from choosing the wrong path,” IGP Kumar said.

According to the police figures, 20 militants were killed in nine encounters in Srinagar in 2020. Later, in October 2020 the police declared the capital a militancy-free zone.

However, the graph of recruitments and attacks showed no let up this year. By March, eight militants, mostly recruited from the city, started operating in the capital.

The police said Muhammad Abbas Sheikh from Rampora, Koimoh in Kulgam, was behind the recruitments and plotting the attacks on the security forces. Sheikh was killed on August 23 in a brief encounter along with his close aide from Srinagar.

“Seven youths joined militancy because of Sheikh in Srinagar. Five militants have been killed so far. Three to four are still alive,” IGP Kumar said.

He said there were 10 to 15 over ground workers active with the militants in Srinagar. “We are after them. They will be either arrested or killed, if they do not surrender,” the IGP said.

Militants carried out two attacks in the past one week in the city, which left one policeman dead.