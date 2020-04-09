Police disperse gathering in Guwahati

The police on Wednesday dispersed scores of people who had gathered at a temple in the Fancy Bazaar area of Guwahati on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Officials said the devotees had gathered in large numbers to offer prayers standing close to each other, ignoring the social distancing guidelines.

Closure order

The city administration had almost a fortnight ago asked all religious institutions to close down.

The authorities had also asked the people to remain indoors and avoid social gatherings in other to stop the spread of the killer COVID-19 virus.