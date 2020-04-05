Police deny ruckus by Tabligh men

Saharanpur Police has denied media reports suggesting that quarantined members of the Tablighi Jamaat in the district asked for non-vegetarian food and defecated in the open.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P. said some quarantined members littered the place after consuming food from the packet and were advised to use dustbin.

“There was no demand for non-vegetarian food and claims of open defecation could not be substantiated,” he said. An official release said inspector of Rampur Maniharan was asked to probe the allegations. So far, 12 persons from a village of the district have tested positive in Lucknow.