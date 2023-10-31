Police constable shot dead in Baramulla: Police

October 31, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Militants shot and killed a policeman on Tuesday in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, in the third targeted attack in Kashmir in the past three days.

“Terrorists fired upon one J&K Police personnel, Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla at his residence. He was shifted to Sub-district Hospital, Tangmarg, for treatment,” a police spokesman said. While the condition of the policeman was described as “critical”, he later succumbed to his injuries.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. The area has been cordoned off. A search operation going on,” the police said.

In a sudden spurt of activity, militants have carried out three targeted attacks in Kashmir in the past three days. A police inspector was shot at and injured on October 29 in Srinagar’s Eidgah when he was playing cricket in a ground. On October 30, a non-local labourer was shot dead in Pulwama.

The attacks come at a time when J&K witnessed a change of guard at the top position. IPS officer R.R. Swain took over from Dilbag Singh as 17th Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on Tuesday.

