Police commissioner system to be implemented in Bhopal, Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the implementation of a police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore.

“Police commissioner system will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore. This step has been taken to improve the law and order situation in both the cities,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the sources, Director-General Police Vivek Johri had prepared the blueprint for the introduction of the system.

Once being implemented, ADG-rank officers will be posted in both the cities as commissioners, said an official. Under it, police will get magisterial powers and they have to no longer wait for the Collector’s order to lathicharge and implement Section 144, he added.

The government had announced to implement this system earlier also, but after a section of the IAS lobby expressed their unhappiness, the government had to drop the idea.

The government is yet to release an official note about the date of implementation of the police commissioner system in the two cities.