Police claim inroads into Maoist stronghold of Swabhiman Anchal

The Odisha police has claimed a big success in ensuring development by strengthening security infrastructure in Swabhiman Anchal, formerly known as Cut-off area, in Malkangiri district — a Maoist stronghold.

Director General of Police Abhay on Saturday flew down to Swabhinman Anchal to take stock of the security preparedness against the extremists.

The area which was covered by water from three sides and inhospitable terrain by another had long been a stronghold of naxalites. Many of them from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh used to slip into Swabhiman Anchal to take refuge. The State police was afraid of venturing into the area.

“The Jodambo police station has started functioning from Jodambo in Swabhiman Anchal. Till now, it was functioning from Chitrokonda. It will provide service to the people of five gram panchayats — Jantri, Andrapalli, Panasput, Jodambo and Gajalmamudi -- and facilitate uninterrupted developmental activities in the area,” Mr. Abhay said.

According to the State police, the establishment of Company Operating Base (COB) in December 2019 at Hantalguda and another COB at Darlabeda in March 2020 has plugged the security vacuum in the area.

“Development activities have picked up due to strengthening of security network in the area. At least, nine roads have been taken up. The Badapada to Janatapayi road has been completed while others are in different stages of completion,” said a senior police officer.

“Due to construction of roads, now auto-rickshaws and other mode of public transports have started plying. It is pertinent to mention that till some months ago, two-wheelers or mules were only mode of transport in the area,” he said.

Roads of progress

These roads have not only helped in improving public transport but have also encouraged other development activities. Trucks and tractors are reaching interior places now. Heavy duty machines can also be taken into remote pockets. Ambulances, availing of which used to be distant dream, have been placed at Jodambo and Janatapayi.