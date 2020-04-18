Police assault another doctor in Nagaland

Less than a week after three policemen apologised to a doctor for assaulting him, another doctor on COVID-19 duty has allegedly been roughed up in Nagaland.

Mongshithung Murry of Wokha town on Friday wrote to Wokha district’s Superintendent of Police requesting him to sensitise his personnel to “desist from resorting to savage and barbaric acts,” after a few policemen assaulted him with batons even after he identified himself as a doctor.

He identified two of his assailants, but said he refrained from filing a complaint in view of the prevailing situation.