Police assault another doctor in Nagaland

Less than a week after three policemen apologised to a doctor for assaulting him, another doctor on COVID-19 duty has allegedly been roughed up in Nagaland.
Mongshithung Murry of Wokha town on Friday wrote to Wokha district’s Superintendent of Police requesting him to sensitise his personnel to “desist from resorting to savage and barbaric acts,” after a few policemen assaulted him with batons even after he identified himself as a doctor.
He identified two of his assailants, but said he refrained from filing a complaint in view of the prevailing situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.