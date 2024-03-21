March 21, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Police on March 21 arrested Mohd Javed, brother of Mohd Sajid who allegedly killed the two minor brothers in Budaun on March 19.

Sajid, a barber allegedly slit the throats of two brothers, aged 13 years and six years, before being killed in a police encounter.

The double murder led to communal tensions in the area, as a mob gutted shops belonging to the Muslim community.

Hours after the murder on March 19 evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers — Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

The boys' father, who is a private contractor, was out of the district at the time of the incident.

According to the boys’ mother, two men had come to their house. Sajid was upstairs when the incident happened while his brother was waiting outside, she said.

