Police arrest man who fled to Bangladesh after killing second wife in Navi Mumbai

Representational image.

Navi Mumbai

17 December 2020 00:09 IST

A Bangladeshi national who fled to that country after allegedly killing his second wife in Kalamboli, has been nabbed by police.

The accused identified as Mohammad Ali Muddasar Shaikh (24), was arrested by Kalamboli police after staging a fake accident of his brother to make him return to India. The decomposed body of the victim, identified as Lipi Sagar Shaikh alias Rina Shaikh (26), was found on December 6 on the third floor of building number 539 at Boudhwada in Roadpali in Kalamboli. She was staying in a flat with her other Bangladeshi friends.

During the lockdown, her room mates went to Bangladesh while she stayed back and was living with Mr. Shaikh, her boyfriend, in the flat and eventually married him. For the last one month, the flat was found locked and the owner Akshay Ravindra Gaikwad, who stays on the first floor, believed that she too had left for hometown. On December 6, her friends returned and found the flat locked. Since no one knew of her whereabouts, they broke opened the lock and found her decomposed body.

“During investigations, we found that the accused had kept his phone off and the victim’s phone was missing. He was using her phone and the location was traced to Bangladesh,” senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad from Kalamboli police station said.

On going through the victim’s call records, the police learnt the brother of the accused stayed in Kalamboli. They hatched a plan to get him to India and got his brother admitted to hospital with bandages and asked him to make a video call. Mr. Shaikh decided to fly back and on reaching the hospital, police nabbed him.

“After the arrest, Mr. Shaikh said he had a wife in Bangladesh. The victim was a divorcee. But after the marriage Mr. Shaikh found she was still in touch with her first husband and often spoke on video calls. Since she did not agree to stop communicating with him, he decided to kill her and strangulated her with a towel,” Mr. Gaikwad said. While the victim worked as a house help, the accused worked as a supervisor at construction sites.