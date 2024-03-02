ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest five women in connection with Haldwani violence

March 02, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

Senior police official says more women who participated in the violence are being identified and will be arrested

The Hindu Bureau

Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an ‘illegally built’ madrasa, in Haldwani, on Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested five women, including a 50 year old, on charges of rioting in connection with the violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani earlier this month. The violence, which erupted during the demolition of an allegedly illegally built mosque and madrasa as part on an anti-encroachment drive, left five persons dead and over 100 injured. The affected area, Banbhoolpura, remained under the curfew for around 12 days.

Briefing mediapersons about the arrests, Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the five arrests made on Friday took the total arrests in the case to 89.

ALSO READ
Co-accused in Haldwani violence arrested

The five women were identified as Shahnaz, 45; Soni, 33; Shamsheer, 25; Salma, 50; and Reshma, 45. “They were identified based on CCTV camera footage gathered from the spot on the day of violence, on February 8,” said Mr. Meena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The official maintained that when a joint team of the district administration and the police went to demolish the illegal madrasa and mazar (Muslim shrine) in Banbhoolpura, the arrested women had pelted stones. He added that more women who participated in the violence are being identified and will be arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US