Police arrest five women in connection with Haldwani violence

Senior police official says more women who participated in the violence are being identified and will be arrested

March 02, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an ‘illegally built’ madrasa, in Haldwani, on Feb. 11, 2024.

Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an ‘illegally built’ madrasa, in Haldwani, on Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested five women, including a 50 year old, on charges of rioting in connection with the violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani earlier this month. The violence, which erupted during the demolition of an allegedly illegally built mosque and madrasa as part on an anti-encroachment drive, left five persons dead and over 100 injured. The affected area, Banbhoolpura, remained under the curfew for around 12 days.

Briefing mediapersons about the arrests, Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the five arrests made on Friday took the total arrests in the case to 89.

The five women were identified as Shahnaz, 45; Soni, 33; Shamsheer, 25; Salma, 50; and Reshma, 45. “They were identified based on CCTV camera footage gathered from the spot on the day of violence, on February 8,” said Mr. Meena.

The official maintained that when a joint team of the district administration and the police went to demolish the illegal madrasa and mazar (Muslim shrine) in Banbhoolpura, the arrested women had pelted stones. He added that more women who participated in the violence are being identified and will be arrested.

