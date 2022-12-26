ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest co-actor in Tunisha Sharma case

December 26, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Palghar

Sharma had acted in the TV show ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and films like ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’

PTI

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide, an official said. The 21-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai area in Palghar in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the actor, Sheezan M. Khan, under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him. Mr. Khan was later produced before a magistrate who remanded him in police custody for four days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tulinj) Chandrakant Jadhav said.

She was found dead on Saturday on a set where the shooting of the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ was in progress. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Mr. Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said. No suicide note was found at the spot, the official added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the numbers in this link

