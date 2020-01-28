Other States

Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist from Baramulla district, an official said on Tuesday.

Sajid Farooq Dar alias Adnan was arrested from Andergam village in Pattan area of the district during an operation on Monday, the official said.

Dar, a resident of Bandipora, was affiliated with LeT, he said.

