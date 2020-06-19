Poet Varavara Rao seeks bail

Poet Varavara Rao, 81, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, sought interim bail on medical grounds before a special court on Friday. Mr. Rao has been lodged at Taloja jail since his arrest on August 31, 2018.

Advocate R. Satyanarayan, who represented Mr. Rao, said his client had underlying health conditions such as piles, prostate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema, hypertension, acidity, and migraine.

He said granting bail to elderly inmates and those with co-morbidities was recommended by the high-powered committee constituted to come up with criteria to release prisoners from jails in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty will be making his arguments on June 26.

Appeal by MPs

Fourteen MPs, most of them from Tamil Nadu, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister ashtra Uddhav Thackeray requesting urgent attention to poet Varavara Rao's health and transfer him from a jail to a hospital.

The lawyer contended that Mr. Rao was at a high risk of contracting the virus owing to his advanced age and co-morbid conditions. On May 28, Mr. Rao was admitted to JJ Hospital after he complained of giddiness and fainted.

Meanwhile, advocate Sharif Sharif sought the court’s permission to speak to professor Shoma Sen (61), another accused in the case, who is lodged at Byculla jail.

The two are among 11 rights activists to have been jailed in the case.

The others are Sudha Bhardwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalvez, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson.

The activists were booked by the Pune Police for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at the Elgaar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017. The speakers at the conclave are accused of triggering the violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day.

The probe was taken over by the National Investigation Agency in January.