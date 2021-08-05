Poachers killed 22 Assam rhinos in 5 years

10 fast-track sessions courts set up for speedy trials of wildlife-related crimes, State Assembly told

Poachers have killed 22 one-horned rhinos in Assam since 2017, the State’s Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya told the Assembly on Thursday.

He also said the State government has set up 10 fast-track sessions courts over the years for speedy trials of wildlife-related crimes.

In a written reply to a question by All India United Democratic Front MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal, the Minister said poachers killed 22 rhinos in five years.

Nine of these were killed in 2017, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021 so far, indicating a declining trend.

“Till June 1 this year, 644 poachers have been arrested and at least 25 cases were registered against them,” Mr. Suklabaidya said.

Most of the rhinos killed were in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The other rhino habitats in the State are Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Orang National Park and Manas National Park.