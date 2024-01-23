Poachers kill rhino in Kaziranga, steal horn

January 23, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Poachers struck at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after almost a year to kill an adult female rhino.

Officials said the forest staff found the carcass of the rhino in the Agaratoli Range of the 1,302 sq. km park around 8 a.m. on Jan. 22. The rhino was shot and its horn was sawn off, they said.

“The rhino is likely to have been killed on January 21 night. The post-mortem report is awaited and the Forest Department and the police have intensified their combing operations,” an official said.

Preliminary investigations suggested the poachers reached the park after crossing the Brahmaputra by boat. The Agaratoli Range is on the southern bank of the river.

It was in March 2023 that a rhino was last killed in Kaziranga.

