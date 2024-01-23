GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poachers kill rhino in Kaziranga, steal horn

This is the first such incident after March 2023

January 23, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of an one horned rhino in the Kaziranga National Park

A file photo of an one horned rhino in the Kaziranga National Park | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Poachers struck at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after almost a year to kill an adult female rhino.

Officials said the forest staff found the carcass of the rhino in the Agaratoli Range of the 1,302 sq. km park around 8 a.m. on Jan. 22. The rhino was shot and its horn was sawn off, they said.

“The rhino is likely to have been killed on January 21 night. The post-mortem report is awaited and the Forest Department and the police have intensified their combing operations,” an official said.

Preliminary investigations suggested the poachers reached the park after crossing the Brahmaputra by boat. The Agaratoli Range is on the southern bank of the river.

It was in March 2023 that a rhino was last killed in Kaziranga.

Related Topics

Assam / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.