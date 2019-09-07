PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on Saturday has been cancelled owing to the forecast of heavy rain in the city.

The PM was to inaugurate several projects such as segments of the Nagpur Metro, including the 11-km Aqua Line from Lokmanya Tilak Nagar to Sitabuldi stations. Officials of the State Protocol Department said the programmes in Mumbai and Aurangabad will be held as planned.

“We received a warning from the India Meteorological Department that the orange alert has been converted to red, which means heavy rain between 125mm and 200 mm in less than 24 hours on September 7. In view of the warning we have called off the visit,” said an official of the State Protocol Department.

Senior officials said the government will soon announce a new date for the programmes. The Prime Minister will unveil three Metro lines and Metro Bhavan in Mumbai, while he will throw open industrial and rural projects in Aurangabad.