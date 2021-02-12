PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar was granted bail by a special PMLA court here on Friday in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had on January 30 summoned Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and other accused in the case after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet.
Accordingly, Chanda Kochhar appeared before special court judge A A Nandgoankar.
Following her appearance, her lawyer Vijay Agarwal filed her bail application. The court allowed the same on a bond of ₹5 lakh.
The ED had arrested her husband Deepak Kochhar in September 2020 after it filed a criminal case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.
