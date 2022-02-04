PMC Bank scam | Bombay High Court allows key accused to shift to private hospital

Mumbai

04 February 2022 06:07 IST

HDIL chief promoter Rakesh Wadhawan would have to incur all the expenses

The Bombay High Court allowed Rakesh Wadhawan, chief promoter of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited and a key accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case to be shifted to a private hospital to undergo bypass surgery.

On February 2, a single bench of justice S.V. Kotwal allowed Mr. Wadhawan to undergo the surgery in a private hospital of his choice in Mumbai for six weeks. After perusing the medical reports the court said Mr. Wadhawan would have to incur all the expenses including the cost of the escorts who will accompany him in plain clothes at the hospital.

The court also said after six weeks, Mr. Wadhawan shall be shifted back to KEM Hospital and then the State will take a decision as when to shift him back to jail. He was arrested in 2019 for duping the bank of ₹6,670 crore where loans were granted to HDIL without following due processes.