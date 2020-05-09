Other States

PMC Bank fraud case: Rakesh Wadhawan denied interim bail

HDIL promoter is lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail

An additional metropolitan magistrate on Friday rejected a plea for interim bail moved by Rakesh Wadhawan, chief promoter of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and a key accused in the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

Mr. Wadhawan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison along with his son Sarang since their arrest in October, had moved the plea on Thursday claiming that he suffered from various ailments and was susceptible to contract COVID-19. Citing the current conditions at the Arthur Road jail as the grounds for his plea, Mr. Wadhawan had submitted that he would abide by all the conditions imposed by the court if granted interim bail.

On Thursday, 77 inmates and 26 jail officials tested positive for COVID-19 at the Arthur Road prison.

Opposing the bail plea, special public prosecutor Ajay Missar said the jail authorities were taking proper precautions to ensure that the virus didn’t spread, adding that grant of bail to Mr. Wadhawan would enable the other accused in the case to also seek bail on the same ground.

The prosecutor submitted that he also opposed Mr. Wadhawan’s plea considering the fraud involved, and because the investigation in the case was still ongoing. The court could, however, direct jail authorities to take proper care of Mr. Wadhawan and provide him with medical assistance, or transfer him to another prison, the prosecutor said.

Rejecting the bail plea, the court directed the jail authorities to take proper measures and ensure adequate care for the appellant in the prison.

