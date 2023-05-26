PM virtually inaugurates Khelo India University Games in Lucknow; attacks Congress for scams in sports

May 26, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - LUCKNOW

Describing the period of last nine years as the starting of a ‘new era’ for sports in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the ‘Khelo India University Games’ in Lucknow on Thursday.

He said the period was not only about making India a sports power in the world, but also one of empowerment of society through games.

Attractive profession

“Now sports is considered an attractive profession. Our government has solved the decades-old problem of sportspersons. The Budget has been increased for the welfare of the players and after identifying the players, financial assistance is being given to them,” said Mr. Modi, while adding that in the new National Education Policy (NEP), it was proposed to have sports as a subject.

In an indirect attack on the Congress, Mr. Modi said the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam demonstrated the approach of the previous regime towards sports. “The Commonwealth Games scam showed the attitude of the previous government towards sports. Under the previous government, games which would have enhanced India’s image were made scam-ridden,” he alleged.

Mr. Modi welcomed players from all over India as a parliamentarian from the State. “As a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, I welcome all the players coming to the State. This event of Khelo India University Games will change the sports environment in the universities and take the country to new heights,” he said. The PM praised the State government for doing excellent work for the development of sports in Uttar Pradesh.

The sports events, taking place in four different cities of Uttar Pradesh— Varanasi, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Gorakhpur— will conclude on June 3. Two events will be organised in Varanasi, 12 in Lucknow, five in Gautam Buddha Nagar, one in Gorakhpur, with more than 4,700 players participating in it.

Speaking on the occasion, U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the players competing in the Khelo India University Games from all over the country represented India’s youth power, while adding that the successful organisation of the events under Mr. Modi’s leadership, would promote sports in the State.

