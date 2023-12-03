PM to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Sindhudurg’s Rajkot Fort

December 03, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district and attend the programme marking Navy Day 2023 celebrations on December 4.

He will also witness the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli Beach in the district. The Navy day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

The ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations in Sindhudurg pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, an official statement said.

“Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces. These ‘Operational Demonstrations’ provide an opportunity for the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. It highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens,” it further read.

