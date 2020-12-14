PM to lay foundation for world’s largest renewable energy park on Tuesday

AHMEDABAD

14 December 2020 22:01 IST

It will generate 30,000 MW power through solar panels and windmills on 72,600 hectares in Kutch district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation for what is billed to be the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park to generate 30,000 MW power through solar panels and windmills on 72,600 hectares area along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The park is being set up by the Gujarat government with the participation of private players like the Adani Group, which is the country’s largest renewable power generator; Suzlon, a dominant player in wind energy, and others. It will have dedicated zones for wind and solar energy storage as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Desalination plant

During his day-long visit to his home State, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for a desalination plant and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in Kutch dairy.

To meet the growing demand for water, Gujarat has turned to harnessing its vast coastline, taking steps to transform seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch. The plant, with a capacity of 10 crore litres a day (100 MLD) will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing the Narmada Grid, the Sauni network and treated waste water infrastructure.

This will be one of the five desalination plant the State government has planned to set up along the coastal regions in Kutch and Saurashtra region, both facing water shortage during deficit monsoons. Other upcoming desalination plants are—Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD), and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus with upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation for a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy at Anjar town in Kutch district. The plant, costing ₹121 crore, will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk a day.