PM to launch multiple development initiatives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on December 23 and launch multiple development initiatives, including inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 projects worth over ₹870 crore, his office said on December 21.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to work for the development and economic progress of his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Moving ahead in this direction, he will visit Varanasi and launch multiple development initiatives at around 1 p.m. on December 21, it added.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crore and will have a facility for processing five lakh litres of milk per day, the PMO said.

This will strengthen the rural economy and help the farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them, it added.

Mr. Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of about ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

He will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for a Milk Producers' Cooperative Union plant in Varanasi's Ramnagar, the statement said.

It will be a key step towards making the plant energy self-sufficient, the PMO said.

Mr. Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the grassroots level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh, the PMO said.

The programme will also witness Mr. Modi inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 development projects worth over ₹870 crore, it said, adding that this will further strengthen the ongoing 360-degree transformation of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects, including six projects of redevelopment of the Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Education Ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around ₹107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over ₹7 crore, the PMO said.

Further, residential flats and staff quarters at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the ITI, Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home, amounting to ₹130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

He will also inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the ₹49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil under the Ayush Mission.

In the road sector, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of two "four-to-six lane" road-widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi, the statement said.

This will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion, it added.

To give a fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first phase of the tourism development project related to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Centre, Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in Payakpur village and an advocate building in Pindra tehsil, the PMO said.