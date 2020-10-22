PM to inaugurate top Gujarat projects via video conference

Newly built ropeway, electricity scheme for farmers, and a paediatric heart hospital in Ahmedabad will be launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three important projects in Gujarat through video conference. The projects are a newly built ropeway over Gujarat’s highest mountain range Girnar; an electricity scheme for farmers; and a paediatric heart hospital in Ahmedabad.

Of the three, the Girnar ropeway is the main project, which has been developed after decades of controversy over adverse environmental impact and other factors.

To start with there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin in the ropeway over Girnar mountain in Junagadh, which is a noted pilgrimage site and historical tourist hub in the Saurashtra region.

A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes over the ropeway. According to the Gujarat government’s estimate, the ropeway will make Junagadh a major tourism hub. There are two important temples along the way — a Jain temple is situated mid-way, and a Datatreya temple is located at the top.

Under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, which envisages providing day-time power supply for irrigation, farmers will get electricity from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for irrigation purposes.

The State government has allocated a budget of ₹3,500 crore for the installation of transmission infrastructure under the scheme by 2023. Over 234 “66-Kilowatt” transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometres (CKM) will be established under the project, in addition to 220 KV substations.

In the first phase, districts like Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the scheme for 2020-21, while the remaining districts will be covered in the second phase by 2022-23.

With the inauguration of the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the institute will now become the country’s biggest hospital for cardiology. The State government-run hospital is undergoing expansion at a cost of ₹470 crore and is slated to become a world-class facility. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251 after the the expansion is completed.