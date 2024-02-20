PM Modi to inaugurate new IITs, IIMs today

February 20, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for a number of new educational institutions on Tuesday. The projects are worth ₹13,375 crore. The ceremony will be held in Jammu.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a release that the inauguration will be a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country. The projects include permanent campuses of IIT-Bhilai, IIT-Tirupati, IIT-Jammu, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing in Kancheepuram, the Indian Institute of Skills in Kanpur and two campuses of the Central Sanskrit University at Devprayag in Uttarakhand and at Agartala in Tripura. Mr. Modi will also inaugurate three new IIMs in Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam along with 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas at various centres.

He will lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur (Samba) in Jammu. The institute, whose foundational stone was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana at a cost of over ₹1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres. The hospital is equipped with 720 beds, has a medical College with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats and an AYUSH block with 30 beds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.