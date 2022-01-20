Other States

PM to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple

Somnath Temple at Somnath, Gujarat. File   | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Circuit House near the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 21 via video conferencing, his office said.

The Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House on January 21 at 11 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The inauguration will be followed by the prime minister's address on the occasion. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple, the PMO said. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over ₹30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple. It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the statement said.


