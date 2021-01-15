PM speaks to Shripad Naik; Vice-President Naidu visits him in hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who is recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after getting injured in a road accident.
Mr. Naik’s office stated that Mr. Modi called up the BJP leader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met the Union minister at the hospital.
During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Mr. Naik to take care of his health, Mr. Naik’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.
Mr. Naidu visited Mr. Naik.
Mr. Naidu arrived at the GMCH near here at 10.20 a.m. and met Mr. Naik.
He also held an informal meeting with GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-old Minister for AYUSH and defence.
Mr. Naidu is currently on a week-long visit to Goa which will culminate on Saturday.
Mr. Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.
The GMCH on Thursday eveninghad said the health condition of Mr. Naik has been improving.
A team of of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment given to Mr. Naik.
