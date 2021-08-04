PM speaks to Mamata on south Bengal flood situation

Kolkata

04 August 2021 14:57 IST

She had described floods in south Bengal as ‘man-made’, blaming Damodar Valley Corporation water discharge for inundation of low-lying areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation in south Bengal.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation.PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

During the discussion, Ms. Banerjee raised the issue of water discharge from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). She said that there should dredging of the reservoir so that it could hold more water. Ms. Banerjee had described floods in south Bengal as “man-made”, blaming the DVC water discharge for the inundation of low-lying areas.

Advertising

Advertising

During the day, Ms. Banerjee was supposed to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected region but the helicopter could not take off due to adverse weather condition. She visited Amta block in Howrah district by road and spoke to the affected people.

“When the situation improves, I will visit Khankhul. I will advise the administration to rescue the people in advance before the areas get flooded. We will extend all help to people. You all can see there are lighting strikes, situation is not favourable,” she addressed the people standing in ankle deep water.

Ms. Banerjee said Ministers and local representatives have been asked to visit the flood-affected regions of the Howrah, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur. Teams of the NDRF and the Army have also been pressed into service to rescue people.

Over 3 lakh affected

More than two lakh people have been affected by the floods in the three districts. So far seven people have died. Deaths due to lightning have also been reported.

Meanwhile, several districts in south Bengal including Kolkata recorded heavy overnight rainfall. Several areas of Kolkata remained water logged.

The regional meterological centre in Kolkata has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over the districts of gangetic West Bengal during 4th to 6th August, 2021 due to presence of cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining area and passing of eastern part of monsoon trough.