‘PM should hold talks with farmers’

JAIPUR

10 December 2020 01:47 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday reiterated his demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enter into a “direct dialogue” with farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws. “Mr. Modi has maintained a complete silence...had he taken the correct decision, the farmers would not have been forced to launch an agitation.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Gehlot said no stakeholders were consulted before the farm laws were brought. “Mr. Modi has clearly failed to resolve the grievances of farmers,” he said.

He asked why had the Centre brought the laws when the nation was facing recession and unemployment.

