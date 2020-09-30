Hathras gang rape case: PM dials Adityanath; UP orders SIT probe

Lucknow

30 September 2020 11:16 IST

The case pertaining to the gang rape and strangulation of a Dalit girl, who succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, will be tried in a fast track court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 30 constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gang rape which has sparked outrage. A senior government official said he has also asked for the trial of the case to be conducted in a fast track court.

Mr. Adityanath took to Twitter and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on the Hathras rape case. Mr. Modi has sough “tough action against the perpetrators,” the tweet in Hindi said.

A 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

Advertising

Advertising

The official said Secretary, Home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days time, the official said.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J.N. Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.