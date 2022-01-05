PM security breach: Amarinder Singh calls for President's rule in Punjab

Ferozepur

05 January 2022 17:44 IST

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones for several projects.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for President's rule in the state after a breach was reported here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Mr. Amarinder said Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.

Mr. Modi on Wednesday returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala.

"If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's rule should be imposed," the Punjab Lok Congress chief told the media after addressing a rally here, which was also scheduled to be addressed by Mr. Modi.

Mr. Amarinder, who left Congress to form his own party, has allied with BJP to contest the upcoming polls.