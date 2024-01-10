ADVERTISEMENT

PM opens trade fair, holds road show with UAE President

January 10, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - Gandhinagar

PM Modi held a 3km roadshow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Global Trade Show on Tuesday. He held a 3km roadshow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in Gandhinagar. He will open the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday.

The PM met the Timor-Leste President at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre on Tuesday morning. The Centre is the venue for the Vibrant Summit.

Bilateral meetings

Horta was the first head of state to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi offered assistance to Timor-Leste in capacity building, human resource development, IT, fintech, energy and healthcare, traditional medicine and pharma.

He invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a government statement said.

Horta expressed “strong support for India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council”, the statement said.

After the meeting, PM Modi announced on Twitter that he “had an excellent meeting” with Ramos-Horta at Mahatma Mandir, adding the meeting venue was “even more special considering Gandhiji’s influence on President Horta’s life and work.”

The PM also met Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Mr. Modi said he was committed to that country’s development priorities and suggested the two sides enhance air connectivity to boost business and people-to-people relations which would lead to business opportunities. 

Mr. Nyusi thanked Mr. Modi for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. He also thanked India for backing development projects and capacity building programmes and for support in maritime security.

The PM also held meetings with several business executives and CEOs about investment opportunities in India.

PM Modi personally received the UAE president before they both embarked on the roadshow from the airport. “Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

