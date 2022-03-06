PM Modi inaugurates Pune metro rail project, unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day also unveilied a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 06, 2022 13:30 IST

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project and unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware metro station, from where Mr. Modi flagged off the project and proceeded to take the metro ride to the Anandnagar station, located nearly five km away.

Later he travelled in the train after buying a ticket from a kiosk.

During the 10-minute ride, the Prime Minister interacted with differently-abled students, some of them visually impaired, present inside the metro coach.

Before taking the metro ride from the Garware station, Mr. Modi also inspected an exhibition of the project put up there.

The 12-km-long route inaugurated on Sunday includes two priority stretches—Garware College to Vanaz (5 km) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi (7 km)— on two metro lines.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over ₹11,400 crore. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

The PM also paid floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at the civic headquarters. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, State cabinet minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil welcomed Mr. Modi after he landed at the Lohegaon International Airport here.