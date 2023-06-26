PM Modi’s Shahdol event deferred as heavy rain predicted

June 26, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

Heavy rainfall prediction led to a deferment of the Shahdol leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Madhya Pradesh visit on June 27, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Mr. Chouhan said that the PM did not want to cause any inconvenience to possible attendees and that a new date would be announced soon for the programme scheduled in Shahdol.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday sounded a yellow alert for heavy rains in 22 districts, including Shahdol, and Bhopal, where again Mr. Modi is scheduled to attend various events.

In Shahdol, Mr. Modi was scheduled to address a mega rally in Lalpur village, an event that would mark the culmination of the Madhya Pradesh Government’s five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas Yatras as well as the launch of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and the distribution of one crore Ayushman Bharat Cards.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister was slated to travel to Pakariya village (seven kilometres from Lalpur) to interact with four groups of tribals. The village is dominated by members of the Baiga and Gond tribes. Both events are significant from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) tribal outreach point of view.

On June 22, too, weather conditions had prompted the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Balaghat, where he was to speak at the launch of the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas Yatras to be concluded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the PM’s visit to the State capital Bhopal to address the ‘Mera booth sabse majboot’ booth-level workers’ training programme will be held as scheduled. However, a road show that was in the itinerary has been cancelled due to the prediction of heavy rainfall.

