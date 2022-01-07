PM Modi’s security breach: Khattar seeks President’s rule in Punjab

Chandigarh

07 January 2022 23:04 IST

He accuses of Channi govt. of malfeasance

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanded dismissal of Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government and holding of election under the President’s Rule.

He alleged that the Congress was unable to ensure law and order in the State citing the “security breach” on Wednesday as evidence. Khattar along with State Home Minister Anil Vij and State BJP chief OP Dhankar submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan. It mentioned how PM’s convoy was blocked for several minutes in Ferozepur by some “Congress goons” who were holding protest.

